Tennis: Świątek effortlessly moves to fourth round of Wimbledon

Poland’s Iga Świątek defeated Romanian player Irina-Camelia Begu 6:1, 6:0 after just over 55 minutes and will play in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Świątek did not give her rival from Romania any chance. In the first set, which lasted 27 minutes, she lost only one game. She served very well as she took advantage of all Begu’s errors.

After returning to the court after the first part, the situation did not change. Although in one of the games the Romanian player predominated for a moment, the Pole fought off the attacks without much trouble. This set was also played at an express pace. They spent 30 minutes on the court.

Świątek’s rival in the next match will be the winner of the match between Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.

