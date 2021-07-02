COVID-19: Poland records 106 Delta, 12 Delta Plus coronavirus variants

“Poland has confirmed 106 cases of the Delta and 12 cases of the Delta Plus SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus mutations that originated in India,” Waldemar Kraska, a deputy health minister has announced.

Speaking to First Channel of the Polish public radio on Friday, Mr Kraska presented a report on the new variants of the virus.

“I have just received a report showing that currently we have 106 confirmed Delta cases. We also have 12 confirmed cases of Delta Plus, as we can see, this mutation will also be reaching Poland,” the deputy minister reported.

The Delta variant was first detected last year, while its Delta Plus mutation, also called AY.1, was first seen in April. Delta Plus has also been detected in China, Japan, Nepal, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Mr Kraska said the currently-used vaccines are effective against both mutations as he quoted the European Medicines Agency’s research.

“The Pfizer vaccine is nearly 96 percent effective, AstraZeneca is 92 percent effective,” the deputy minister said.

He also quoted experts’ opinions that the Delta variant is from 40 percent to 60 percent more infectious compared to the previous mutations of the coronavirus, and that it often attacks younger people, including children.