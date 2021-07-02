Poland records 106 Delta, 12 Delta Plus coronavirus variants

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland has confirmed 106 cases of the Delta and 12 cases of the Delta Plus coronavirus mutations that originated in India, a deputy health minister has announced.

Speaking to Polish public Radio One on Friday, Waldemar Kraska presented a report on the new variants.

“I have just received a report showing that currently we have 106 confirmed Delta cases. We also have 12 confirmed cases of Delta Plus,” Kraska said.

“As we can see, this mutation will also be reaching Poland,” Kraska added.

The Delta variant was first detected last year, while its Delta Plus mutation, also called AY.1, was first seen in April.

Delta Plus has also been detected in the United States, Great Britain, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Nepal, Russia and China.

Kraska said the currently-used vaccines are effective against both mutations as he quoted the European Medicines Agency’s research.

“The Pfizer vaccine is nearly 96 percent effective, AstraZeneca is 92 percent effective,” the deputy minister said.

Kraska quoted experts’ opinions that the Delta variant is from 40 percent to 60 percent more infectious compared to the previous mutations of coronavirus, and that it often attacks younger people, including children.