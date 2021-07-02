Poland reports 96 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 21 deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 96 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 98 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 690 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 855 recorded the day prior, including 103 patients on ventilators, against the total of 722 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 84,100 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,004 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 29,544,033 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 13,524,896 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.