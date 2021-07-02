Driven by low motives: expert on EU-Russia summit proposal

“Germany and France were driven by low motives,” Wolfgang Muenchau, head of the Brussels think-tank Eurointelligence, said, commenting on a recent proposal by the two countries to host an EU summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

EU-Russia summit a no go

“Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron were driven by low motives in submitting their proposal,” he said, adding that “they misjudged the mood of European leaders” and that “Poland and the Baltic states were disregarded as usual.”

According to Mr Muenchau, the main motive of Germany and France that prompted them to submit this initiative was their reluctance to rely on the US president as an intermediary in relations with Russia.

“This attitude stems from a willingness to build the illusion of superpower, not a willingness to influence and change [Russia’s] specific policy,” he pointed out.

He also stressed that the American president himself, signalling that he would not impose sanctions on companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in a sense encouraged Germany to reach out to Vladimir Putin.

“But it is naive to believe that Russia will behave as Biden wants it,” Mr Muenchau assessed, pointing out that “Putin will ruthlessly take advantage of the change in approach.”

The EU leaders, who met last Thursday in Brussels, rejected the German-French proposal for an EU-Russia summit after several hours of overnight discussion. This initiative was opposed, among others, by Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the consent would be premature and that it would be a kind of reward for the president of Russia “for his consistent policy, but unfortunately, aggressive policy, provoking neighbours, attacks of various kinds.”