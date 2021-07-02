Majority of Poles check if goods are domestic before purchase

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Most Poles want to know whether food and other products they buy are made in Poland, research has found.

A study conducted by UCE Research for the Blix Group shows that 62.9 percent of respondents check during everyday shopping if the goods come from a Polish producer, while 31.8 percent do not. Five percent said they cannot remember whether they do.

Most of those who check the origin of the products before buying them are in the 60-plus and 30-39 years-of-age groups.

The mere verification of a product’s origin does not affect its final purchase, said Krzysztof Luczak, a retail market expert from the Blix Group and co-author of the study.

“Nevertheless, this practice shows that for Poles the issue is extremely important when choosing goods, and is becoming more important with every year,” he added.

Blix is a Central European leader in drive-to-store marketing in Poland and Ukraine.

The survey was carried out in the second half of June using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on a nationwide sample of 1,100 Poles.