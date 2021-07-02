Poland backing Western Balkan EU ambitions says FM

"Poland decidedly supports, and will continue to support, the Western Balkans' European ambitions," Zbigniew Rau said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland will put its weight behind the Western Balkan countries’ EU ambitions, Poland’s foreign minister said on Thursday at the beginning a visit to North Macedonia.

Warsaw has been an enthusiastic supporter of bringing the countries of the region into the EU fold as a means of ensuring security, and countering Russian influence.

“Poland decidedly supports, and will continue to support, the Western Balkans’ European ambitions,” Zbigniew Rau said. He added that their accession to the EU would strengthen the European security system.

Rau said EU expansion in the region was discussed at last Monday’s meeting of Visegrad Group (Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary) foreign ministers in Rogalin, western Poland, and at recent talks in Warsaw with the foreign ministers of Serbia and North Macedonia.

In North Macedonia, Rau will attend the Prespa Forum for Dialogue, devoted to the situation the Western Balkan region.