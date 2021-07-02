Poland strongly supports European aspirations of Western Balkans: FM

“Poland strongly supports and will support the European aspirations of the Western Balkans. The ultimate goal, which is the full membership of these countries in the EU, is important from the perspective of building an area of ​​security and stability in Europe,” Zbigniew Rau, the Polish Foreign Minister said.

On Thursday, Mr Rau began his visit to North Macedonia, where in the city of Ohrid he will take part in the Prespa Forum for Dialogue, an international conference on, inter alia, the situation of the Western Balkans.

“My visit to Ohrid is yet another expression of Poland’s strong support for the integration of North Macedonia and the entire Western Balkans with the European Union. We are currently dealing with an already too long stalemate within the EU enlargement policy, an impasse that must be overcome,” Mr Rau told journalists.

He emphasised that this topic was also discussed last Monday in Rogalin, Western Poland during the meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Visegrad Group and the Western Balkans, as well as during recent meetings with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia and North Macedonia in Warsaw.

“Poland strongly supports and will support the European aspirations of the Western Balkans. The ultimate goal, which is the full membership of these countries in the EU, is important from the perspective of building an area of ​​security, stability and prosperity in Europe,” Mr Rau said.

“The most important benefit that comes from this, and each of the Balkan countries is aware of it, as well as every EU country should be aware of it, is that these countries will be characterised by social harmony, political stability, predictable constitutional institutions, predictable social practices and a strong civil society,” said Mr Rau who pointed out that then “the values ​​that we have every day and by which we live in the EU will dominate here.”

When asked about the topics of the meeting planned for Friday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs of North Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, he emphasised that it was primarily a matter of integration, the mutual benefits it would bring for the Western Balkans and the EU.

“We will undoubtedly talk about the influence of third-party countries, pointing out that only accession to the EU will ensure the values ​​we are talking about and overcome all social and political problems that are shared by these countries after accession,” Mr Rau stressed. Among these problems, the minister mentioned, among others, corruption and organised crime.