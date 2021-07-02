COVID-19: Czech Republic introduces new entry rules into country

“Unvaccinated people, including Poles who want to enter the Czech Republic after July 9, must show a negative COVID-19 test result,” Adam Vojtěch, Czech Health Minister announced on Thursday. The country’s government has decided that people after the first dose only will not be considered fully vaccinated.

Until now, the Czech Republic had a rule that 22 days after vaccination with the first dose, people could cross the border, participate in cultural and sports activities, and visit restaurants and museums. As of July 9, this rule will no longer apply and only those who took the second dose at least 14 days before entering the country will be considered fully vaccinated.

To document the completion of both vaccinations, it is enough to be a holder of “EU Covid Certificate.” It also contains information about being convalescent, which is treated as having full immunity for 180 days.

The Czech government has unified the rules of entry to the Czech Republic for people coming from “green countries”, i.e. those considered safe by the country’s authorities. Poland belongs to this group and at present arrivals from it are not subject to any restrictions.

After July 9, unvaccinated people must complete a border registration form and present a negative antigen or PCR test. It is possible to take the test in the Czech Republic, but no later than the fifth day after arrival. Fully vaccinated persons and convalescents are exempted from the obligation to perform the tests.