Vessels will be able to cross Vistula Spit next year: President

President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited the construction site of the Vistula Spit channel. The President stated that the progress of the investment was very visible. “The first vessels will be able to pass the channel by next year, this investment will be fully completed by 2023,” the Polish president assessed.

“The Vistula Spit channel is an investment that strengthens the sovereignty of the Republic of Poland, it is its most important role, so that we do not have to ask our neighbors whether we can enter the waters of the Vistula Lagoon and the marine port in Elbląg (northern Poland),” President Andrzej Duda added.

The Head of State commented that the third stage of construction is yet to be completed. During this stage “the Vistula Lagoon will be deepened and the Elbląg harbour opened for larger vessels”.

“For many decades there was no will and faith that the channel could be dug, that it was possible to gather funds from the Polish state budget and allocate them to this great and beautiful construction,” the Polish Prime Minister stated.

The head of the government also added that “the Vistula Spit channel is an expression of political realism; it is the enhancement of our sovereignty”.

The shipping channel through the Vistula Spit, will connect the Gdańsk Bay with the Vistula Lagoon. The strategically placed project is key to the government in terms of security.

The total length of the new waterway from the Gdańsk Bay through the Vistula Lagoon to Elbląg is nearly 23 kilometers, of which approximately 2.5 kilometers is a section consisting of a channel lock, an external port and a parking stand. The channel and the fairway will be 5 meters deep.