Made in Poland economic congress kicks off in Berlin

The “Made in Poland” congress, organised by the Polish Agency for Entrepreneurship and aimed at promoting Polish economy got under way in Berlin under the auspices of the Polish ambassador to Germany Andrzej Przyłębski.

Speakers from Poland and abroad will perform in the German capital, setting the tone for the most important debates on the perspectives and directions of development of the Polish economy.

The invited panelists will discuss the growing potential of Polish manufacturers and new service models in the era of digitisation.

One of the leading topics is minimising the effects of the coronavirus crisis, which in many industries raised the spectre of bankruptcy, but also led to the emergence of new forms of entrepreneurship.

According to the organisers, over 100 representatives of social insurance organisations, economists, entrepreneurs and diplomats from Poland and Germany are expected to participate in the event.

“This congress is an opportunity for further development of Polish-German trade cooperation and exchange of experiences. Many scientists will also participate in it, because education and research are the foundations of the economic system,” said the head of the Polish-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce Markus Baltzer.

The climax of the two-day event in Berlin will be an official gala held on Friday, during which ambassador Przyłębski will present distinguished economic activists with “Made in Poland” medals.