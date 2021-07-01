PM launches Polish New Deal fund

The prime minister said the main aim of the New Deal was job creation, but money would also be used to support culture, for sports facilities, swimming pools, playgrounds and education.

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

Poland’s prime minister announced the start of the government’s Polish New Deal fund on Thursday, saying it will be possible to apply for money from the fund from Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Borcz, in the northern Kaszuby region, Mateusz Morawiecki said that just as the government’s hallmark 500-plus family benefit had become a fact, so the Polish New Deal would also become a fact.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.

“It will be possible to apply for everything from tomorrow,” Morawiecki said. “Today from Kaszuby I announce the start of the Polish New deal fund.”

He added that in the pilot phase up to PLN 20 billion (EUR 4.42 billion) was already available.

“In the coming few weeks, we will start the selection process for up to PLN 20 billion and financing up to 95 percent of investments,” he said.

The prime minister went on to say the main aim of the New Deal was job creation, but money would also be used to support culture, for sports facilities, swimming pools, playgrounds and education.

Morawiecki also pointed out that some areas of Poland are still characterised by low investment.

“This developmental deficit will be made up at a very rapid pace thanks to the Polish New deal fund,” he said, going on to point out that Poland had secured PLN 770 billion (EUR 170.47 billion) in EU funding.