New Polish Deal programme is based on our tradition: PM

The Polish New Deal is a brave, courageous and modern programme, but at the same time based on our traditions, culture and faith, reaching for modern development, modern infrastructure and new jobs,:” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday while visiting the village of Borcz, Northern Poland.

“There are countries richer and more affluent than us in Europe, which today have very serious problems, are not able to create new jobs at such a pace as to absorb the growing unemployment,” Mateusz Morawiecki stated. He emphasised that unemployment among young people reaches up to 30 to 40 percent in southern Europe. “This is a real problem in countries such as Spain or Greece,” the head of the government assessed. He also mentioned other problems, including slow economic growth and rapidly growing public debt, in Spain, Portugal and France.

The Prime Minister stressed that the situation in Poland is different because it has one of the lowest levels of unemployment and the creation of jobs and investments occurs faster than in other countries. He also underlined that the Polish state did not turn away from Polish entrepreneurs and citizens by allocating PLN 200 billion (EUR 44 bn) to maintain jobs and to preserve the potential of Polish entrepreneurs.

The head of the government emphasised that in the crisis of 2020, the VAT collection rate exceeded PLN 180 billion (EUR 39.5 bn). “Only 4-5 years earlier, during the Civic Platform rule, the VAT collection rate amounted to PLN 123-124 billion (EUR 27.2 bn), there has been a 50 percent increase,” Mateusz Morawiecki said.

“Through various financial and IT instruments, we have won many battles, many wars against the tax mafia, against tax criminals, against the VAT mafia, and we allocated this money towards social and investment purposes,” the Prime Minister concluded.