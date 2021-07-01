State-owned gas giant considers boosting crude oil processing in Lithuania

Orlen Lietuva, a subsidiary of the Polish oil and gas company PKN Orlen, has signed a letter of intent with the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy to increase its oil refining capacity, the company announced on Thursday.

Orlen reported that a preliminary analysis of the plan to increase crude oil processing at its subsidiary refinery in Mazeikiai, Lithuania had been completed.

“If the investment is made, it will be the largest ever investment project in Lithuania,” wrote PKN Orlen in a statement.

It also added that according to preliminary estimates, the project would take almost four years to complete.

Orlen also said that its Lithuanian subsidiary was one of the cornerstones of the Orlen Group and generated significant profits.

According to PKN Orlen, Orlen Lietuva’s revenues hit USD 752.7 mln, and the branch made a net profit of USD 23.6 mln in the first quarter of this year.