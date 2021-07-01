Polish priest in Turkey helped saving Jews by issuing fake baptism certificates

Jakub Kumoch, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Ankara said that the documents found confirm that Fr. Wojdas cooperated with Polish diplomats to make it possible for Jews to escape from German-occupied Europe.

Antoni Wojdas the “Polish Catholic priest from Polonezköy, Turkey, stood behind at least some of the fake baptismal certificates forged in Istanbul to rescue Jewish refugees during the Holocaust,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

“In the first years of World War II, the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Istanbul, Wojciech Rychlewicz, issued hundreds, perhaps thousands of false certificates to Jews, confirming that they were Catholics. Thanks to this they could obtain a visa and leave for Palestine and or the Americas,” Mr Kumoch reminded.

“Several documents contained information about a Catholic priest helping Wojciech Rychlewicz, but we did not know his identity, these materials show that this figure could have been the priest of the Polish parish in Adampol, the Salesian Antoni Wojdas,” the ambassador said in an interview. On Wednesday, the Polish diplomat posted photos of documents confirming his assumptions on Twitter.

The ambassador added that Fr. Wojdas also helped prepare fake baptism certificates in Istanbul, which were supposed to confirm that the sacrament occured in Poland. He pointed out that these documents were issued on the appropriate forms, but signed with the names of non-existent priests.

“Antoni Wojdas came to Turkey in 1935 and stayed there until his death in 1949, during his lifetime he probably did not talk about his cooperation with Wojciech Rychlewicz,” the ambassador stressed.