Tennis: Superb Linette joins Świątek in Wimbledon’s third round

Magda Linette defeated the world number 5, Elina Svitolina, in straight sets (6:3, 6:4) to reach the third round of the Wimbledon WTA Tournament, equalling her personal best result achieved not only on grass, but also in a Grand Slam singles’ competition.

The Ukrainian player was a semi-finalist at the last Wimbledon championship, and she has also won 15 WTA rank tournaments. Never before has Linette defeated Svitolina, although their past duels took place on clay.

The Pole joined her compatriot Iga Świątek in the third round, who swept past Vera Zvonareva, also in straight sets, on Wednesday. The unseeded Linette will now face the Spanish Paula Badosa, seeded 30th, while Świątek, seeded 7th, will take on Irina Begu from Romania (unseeded).

Wimbledon is continuing this year’s trend of upsets at ladies’ Grand Slam tournaments, following on from Roland Garros, where top players were also eliminated at the early stages. As many as six of the top 10 women’s seeds have been knocked out so far.