Poland changes Covid vaccination procedures

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Poland has relaxed the rules with regard to the point of getting shots against Covid to make it easier for people going on holidays.

As of July 1, the second jab can be taken in any vaccination point, regardless of where the first dose was administered, the e-Health Centre has told PAP.

Previously, the second dose was arranged at the same facility where the first shot was given.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said earlier on Thursday that such a solution does not require any special regulations. He also said that every person can visit a clinic at the current location of their stay and if free doses are available they will be vaccinated, regardless of whether it is the first or the second dose.