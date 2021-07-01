EC approves major rolling stock investment in Poland

The European Commission has approved a EUR 92 mln investment into Polish rail carrier PKP Intercity’s rolling stock on Thursday, which is to be financed by the EU’s structural funds.

The new projects will bring tangible benefits to both local residents and tourists, said Elisa Ferreira, the EU cohesion and reforms commissioner.

An efficient system of public transport will shorten travel time and encourage people to leave their cars at home as well as improve the safety of travel and reduce CO2 emissions, according to Ms Ferreira.

PKP Intercity will spend these funds on the purchase of 183 railway carriages, 20 electric engines and six rail vehicles.

EC data shows that the average age of PKP Intercity’s rolling stock is 29 years for carriages and 33 years for engines.

PKP Intercity is the largest Polish rail operator. Every day some 400 trains run nationwide, connecting large towns, cities and popular tourist destinations.

The investment approved by the European Commission is part of a long term strategy up until 2023 that will enable the carrier to modernise the dining services of over 700 carriages, Wi-Fi access and bicycle transport, and purchase 185 new carriages.