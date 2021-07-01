NS2 is not my favourite project: German Defence Minister

“The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not my favourite project, but I am glad that talks are underway on how to limit its negative effects for Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries,” said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during her visit to Washington DC.

Completion of NS2 poses a threat to NATO’s eastern flank: FM

see more

“I know that talks are underway between our governments to ensure that Ukraine and other Central and Eastern European countries will not be harmed and will not be subject to blackmail,” said the German minister during a discussion at the German Marshall Fund think tank in Washington. As she added, this is a positive step forward, which is to guarantee the safety of the countries concerned and allow the pipeline to be completed.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer said that despite the positive atmosphere and the conclusions of the Geneva meeting of US-Russian presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Germany should be aware that the Russian leader’s declaration on arms control talks also has its “other side” and Moscow continues it is involved in hostile actions against Europe. She noted that NATO’s answer to Russian cyberattacks must be joint.

This is another visit of representatives of the German authorities to Washington recently. Last week, the US capital was visited by the Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier, who held talks on Nord Stream 2 and expressed his hope that the dispute with the US on this issue would be resolved by August.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200 km-long, two-strand pipeline that departs from Russia, runs along the seabed of the Baltic and ends at the German town of Greifswald. The pipeline’s construction would also cut down on gas flow via its other lines running through the territory of Ukraine. Many countries including Poland have protested against its construction.