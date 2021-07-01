Poland reports 98 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 23 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 104 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 855 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 924 recorded the day prior, including 130 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,049 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 78,577 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,906 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 29,242,214 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 13,293,459 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.