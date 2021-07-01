City of Szczecin flooded after heavy rainfall

Firefighters from Zachodniopomorskie province, north-western Poland, set off over 400 times to intervene due to bad weather. Most events of this type took place in Szczecin, the capital of the province, Captain Tomasz Kubiak, the spokesman for the provincial commander of the State Fire Service, announced on Thursday.

Intensive rain fell in the Zachodniopomorskie on Wednesday afternoon. According to the spokesman, as many as 237 interventions were recorded in the province by midnight, from midnight to 6 am – another 180.

The flooding of properties and houses occurred mainly in Szczecin – by midnight, there were 135 of them, then another 116. For the interventions, it was necessary to order firefighting units from the neighbouring districts. Many streets and properties are flooded.

According to the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management forecast, moderate rainfall with periods of strong intensity may occur in the entire province until evening on Thursday. Thunderstorms can also occur.