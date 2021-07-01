COVID-19: 98 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 98 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,880,010 including 153,060 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,104 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 23 new fatalities, of which 7 were due to COVID-19 alone and 16 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,044.

According to the ministry, 78,577 people are quarantined and 2,651,906 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,060 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 29,242,214 people have been vaccinated, including 16,890,799 with the first dose and 13,293,459 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 130 out of 1,049 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 182,996,478 coronavirus cases, 3,963,160 deaths and 167,577,932 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,540,845, India has the second most with 30,411,634 cases and Brazil third with 18,559,164.