COVID-19 Certificate is already operating in EU Member States

Starting July 1, the EU COVID-19 Certificate has begun operating in the countries of the EU. It entitles people to travel freely within the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The certificate in paper or digital form can be obtained by fully vaccinated people, convalescents or people who received a negative SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test.

COVID-19: Current number of vaccinations still insufficient, PM says

Although the current number of performed vaccinations against COVID-19 is higher than initially assumed by the government, the vaccination rate did…

see more

Poland launched the issuing of certificates on June 1, 2021. Member States that met the technical requirements passed the tests and were ready to issue and verify certificates could join and implement the system earlier, voluntarily. However, on July 1, the certificates became valid in all EU countries, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The latter four countries are entitled to a six-week transitional period.

“Before each trip abroad, check the regulations in force in the destination country. Some countries will require full vaccination; others will find that you only need to receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, while some destinations will require an additional questionnaire,” the e-Health Center (CeZ) told the Polish Press Agency.

The current travel rules can be found at this address.

The EU COVID-19 Certificate can be obtained by fully vaccinated people who have received a two-dose or single-dose vaccine that has been authorised on the EU market. It is valid from day 14 to day 365 after the last dose.

The certificate is also issued to people who have received a negative SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus detection test, either antigenic or PCR. In this case, such a certificate is valid in Poland for 48 hours from the date of sampling for testing.

Those who recovered from COVID-19 can also download a certificate, which will be valid for 11 days up to 180 days after receiving a positive PCR test result.

The data from CeZ show that by June 30, this certificate had already been obtained by 5.6 mln people in Poland, including a vaccination certificate of 5.4 mln people, and a recovery certificate for 224,300 people, and a negative test certificate for 31,700 people.

Those who are vaccinated, 14 days after the last dose has been administered, are also not included in the limits applicable in cinemas, theatres, concerts, during meetings, special events, clubs, and social gatherings.