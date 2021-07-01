I cannot imagine EU without Poland: German FM

“Assessing our cooperation within the EU and NATO solely through the prism of Nord Stream 2 would be, given the close bilateral relations between Germany and Poland, very unfair,” Heiko Maas, the head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told “Rzeczpospolita” daily.

Joachim Gauck awarded International Adalbert Prize by Poland’s President

see more

In one of the interviews, Zbigniew Rau, the head of Polish diplomacy, said that “in the case of Nord Stream 2, Germany sacrificed the values ​​and security interests of the free world for cooperation with Russia, which pursues a policy of aggression.”

The daily asked Mr Maas why 30 years after the signing of the Polish-German Treaty of Good Neighborhood and Friendly Cooperation, such a huge dispute had arisen between Berlin and Warsaw.

“As far as our energy security in Europe is concerned, we stand together with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as with the USA,” he replied, stressing that “assessing our cooperation within the EU and NATO solely through the prism of Nord Stream 2 would be, given the close bilateral relations between Germany and Poland, very unfair.”

“Whoever does this, ignores how close and varied the relations between our countries really are… which have grown over the course of history,” he pointed out.

When asked if he imagined the EU without Poland, he replied that he did not, and stated that for Germany “Poland is at the heart of Europe – not only in a geographical sense, but also in terms of people, culture and society.”

“The enlargement of the European Union to the East is a great success story, another milestone on the road leading to the improvement of the European peace project,” the head of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.