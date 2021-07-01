Putin’s propaganda show aimed to mask ‘ordinary’ problems: Polish official

“The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with citizens was prepared as a professional propaganda product;; but this is an inept attempt to mask the inefficiency of the Russian state,” – commented Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesman of the minister for the special services referring to the Wednesday teleconference of Russian leader with the citizens of that country.

President Vladimir Putin held an almost four-hour teleconference with citizens on Wednesday, where he answered questions and requests from the Russians. The topics included vaccination against COVID-19, as well as the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, the international situation in the context of Ukraine, the September elections to the parliament (Duma), as well as historical policy.

“Vladimir Putin wants to cover up social problems with his aggression towards the West. However, the disastrous economic and social situation in Russia is not the fault of the West or NATO, but rather the corrupt administration, the broken elite of the Kremlin, the actions draining the Russian society and the economy in order to implement the demands and projects important to Moscow, which do no benefits ordinary Russians,” Mr Żaryn commented.

He argued that “the Kremlin’s elite has no real offer for ordinary Russians, ensuring decent living conditions.”

“The Russians see it better and better, so we should expect an increase in the aggressiveness of the Kremlin’s propaganda against the West in the near future. In his opinion,” Mr Żaryn said.

“Vladimir Putin also used the opportunity to manipulate the image of his own aggressive actions towards other countries. Putin once again acted as a benefactor, host and defender of the nation, responding directly to the requests and demands of the Russians,” he added.

“Despite the propaganda set up, it was not possible to cut out the questions that reveal the real fears of Russian society,” Mr Żaryn said.

The Russians also raised questions about the health, economic and social situation, which, according to the Polish official, are becoming more and more serious. He pointed out that “the Russian administration is increasingly unable to meet the challenges, as evidenced by the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Mr Żaryn, it also refers to the economic situation. “Although Russia still finds huge amounts of money, for example for the military budget, the economic situation of families, and even veterans, soldiers or security officers favoured by the authorities, is becoming more and more serious. The future of young Russians looks disastrous, as they see fewer and fewer opportunities for development and living at a satisfactory level in their country,” he said.