Ruling party leader meets Hungarian PM

The head of the Law and Justice party, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Prime Minister was in Katowice (eastern Poland) on Wednesday to take part in the Visegrad Group prime minister’s meeting.

Wednesday’s Visegrad Group summit in Katowice ended the Polish presidency of the Visegrad Group. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki handed over the annual presidency to Viktor Orban.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babisz and the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, also took part in the summit. The Visegrad Group heads of government summarised the cooperation from the last year and discussed the most important topics for the future.

Later on the heads of the Polish and Hungarian governments laid wreaths at the monument of Henryk Sławik and Jozsefa Antall in Katowice. The monument is dedicated to the heroes of three nations who saved several thousand Jews during World War II.