Quick general elections of main opposition party Chairman possible

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), quick general elections of the Civic Platform (PO) chairman may be announced. Donald Tusk and possibly Rafał Trzaskowski will be competing for the position.

On Thursday, meetings between former Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the current chairman of the Civic Platform Borys Budka and Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski are to be held. On Friday, the PO board will probably approve of the quick elections.

According to PAP, Donald Tusk’s return to power is almost inevitable. This is to take place according to the following scenario – the former Prime Minister will be elected deputy chairman in place of Ewa Kopacz, and then as the eldest deputy chairman, he will act as party leader when Borys Budka resigns.

In the last elections in January 2020, Borys Budka won significantly over Tomasz Siemoniak, Bogdan Zdrojewski and Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz. This time, the candidacy of Donald Tusk seems obvious. However, it is possible that Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski will also candidate.

One of the PO board members, Agnieszka Pomaska, said in an interview with TVN24 a commercial TV news station that Rafał Trzaskowski is ready to apply for the position of the Civic Platform chairman. This view is shared by Rafał Trzaskowski’s associates.

“Donald Tusk’s return will cause a lot of trouble (in PO), because currently someone else is the chairman, and someone else wants to play the role of a leader, so Donald Tusk is trying to take a position that was not prepared for him. We will see what will happen, but we look at it with a certain ironic smile,” Chairman of the Law and Justice Parliamentary Club Ryszard Terlecki said.