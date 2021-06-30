President appoints Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Council

President Andrzej Duda appointed the Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Council on Wednesday. The president emphasised that the council is an expert body in which issues related to the energy transformation of our country will be discussed. Presidential advisor Paweł Sałek became the Council’s chairman.

Energy transformation “is a goal that we have set for ourselves and that we want to realise. The country’s energy strategy is planned for the coming decades; under this transformation, we are to acquire a completely new source of energy, nuclear energy, and thus the planned construction of nuclear power plants,” the president stressed.

“Secondly, the share increase of energy coming from renewable sources in the Polish energy mix is of enormous significance,” President Duda said, adding that the increase is supposed to happen through the development of photovoltaics and the construction of wind farms, mainly in the waters of the Baltic Sea.

He emphasised that the scope of issues that the Council will deal with is wide, ranging from environmental issues, through energy, to natural resources. “In this day and age, it is difficult to separate these issues,” President Duda said, also thanking the experts who agreed to join the Council.

The President stressed that forest management is also extremely important in the context of energy transformation. It is about preserving Polish forests as much as possible, as well as increasing the afforestation of our country. Forests serve mankind as a place to rest, a natural element that leads to air purification while absorbing carbon dioxide.

Deputy Climate and Environment Minister, Małgorzata Golińska, thanked the President for appointing the Council. “We all realise the enormous challenges of energetical transformation, while also maintaining energetical independence in our country. We are aware of the importance of environmental protection, the protection of nature, protection of natural resources, but also the reasonable use of those resources,” the deputy minister said.