Poland in favour of putting end to mink farming in Europe – ministry

Minks have been culled on farms in both Poland and Denmark after the animals became infected with Covid, raising fears that they could become breeding grounds for new mutations.

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Poland has joined forces with other EU countries to push the European Commission into banning mink farming in Europe because of the Covid threat the animals pose to humans and wildlife, the Ministry of Agriculture has told PAP.

The ministry stated that according to the latest reliable scientific information, minks pose a threat of “an uncontrolled spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the formation of dangerous mutations because they are significantly susceptible to infection by this virus.”

Poland and its allies also took into consideration the welfare and ethical considerations surrounding breeding animals mainly for the purpose of obtaining their fur when compiling a memorandum calling for the Commission to act.

The Agriculture Ministry said that important data on the issue was presented at the last meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council on June 28 by the delegations of the Netherlands and Austria, which were supported by Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and Slovakia.