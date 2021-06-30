Polish observation satellites launched into orbit

Two Polish-made observation satellites were part of a group of seven launched into orbit on Wednesday by the US Virgin Orbit company’s LauncherOne rocket.

The rocket was launched over 10 kilometres above the Earth after being taken to that height by a specially-adapted Boeing 747-400.

The satellites will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 500 kilometres.

Grzegorz Wrochna, the head of the Polish Space Agency, told the Polish Press Agency PAP that the launch was “an important moment” for the satellites’ manufacturer, the SatRevolution company, and its subcontractors.

According to PAP’s sources, Virgin Orbit, a space travel company founded and run by British billionaire Richard Branson, is planning to launch a similar mission from a Polish airfield in 2024.