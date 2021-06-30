Tennis: Świątek cruises past Zvonareva into Wimbledon 3rd round

Seeded seventh, Iga Świątek defeated the Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva 6:1, 6:3 in the second round of the Wimbledon WTA Grand Slam tournament.

The 20-year-old Pole faced the experienced Zvonareva for the first time in her career. The nearly 37-year-old Russian woman is currently ranked 96th in the world ranking, but in her prime she was among the best players in the world. The Russian has 12 WTA tournament wins under her belt, but the last of these successes was in 2011.

In the fight for the fourth round, Świątek will face the seeded 26th Croatian Petra Martic or Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu.

Earlier on Wednesday, Magda Linette won her duel against the American Amanda Anisimova 2:6, 6:3, 6:1 in Wimbledon’s first round. Now, she will take on the world’s number 3, Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.