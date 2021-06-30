COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation by 10 years: minister

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation by about 10 years, as now the government’s task is to adapt small and medium-sized enterprises to be active in their internet services, said the Deputy Minister of Development Olga Semeniuk.

Ms Semeniuk took part in the Local Government Economic Congress – the 2nd Forum of the Three Seas Regions in Lublin. She pointed out that the government created a strategy for the development of the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, assuming financial support from the state budget for 10 years.

“This year we will allocate funds under small grants for entrepreneurs for digitisation development, equipment purchase and e-commerce training,” she said, adding that for many companies the Internet has become a security for business liquidity in the event of the next wave of coronavirus.

As she noted, the digitisation of administration also gained momentum during the pandemic. She recalled that in late 2019, less than a million Poles used the trusted profile, while today there are as many as 14 million users.

“We transfer practically every branch of the economy to the Internet,” she said.

Ms Semeniuk pointed out that the digital transformation would be an important element of the National Reconstruction Plan, as well as the Polish Deal.