Bangladeshi vlogger becomes internet hit with his vids about Poland

Lasting around 10 mins each and set to lively house-style music, the videos use a mixture of drone and handheld footage to take viewers on a virtual tour of the places he has visited.

Shobuz World/Facebook

A Bangladeshi YouTuber who decided to make Poland his home has sent the internet wild with his quirky videos of tourist destinations.

Jahidul Islam’s Shobuz World channel has now clocked up nearly 1 million views since he began posting last year.

Deciding to settle in Poland seven years ago, and after a successful career in the catering industry, Islam says he now wants to conquer the internet and promote Poland in southeast Asia.Shobuz World/Facebook

Supplemented by short bursts of commentary in both Bangladeshi and English, the vlogger sets out to show off local curiosities, try out different restaurants and go where ‘ordinary tourists do not go.’

Fascinated by the rich variety of landscapes, coastal views, mountain ranges, forests, lakes and rivers he said he decided to film them to show other Bangladeshis and to highlight cultural differences.

In his opening video from Zakopane he said: “I love life and my mission is to be happy and bring happiness.

“Now I live in Poland and I will show you how beautiful this country is.”

Other videos show a two part series from Kraków, Wrocław, Szczawnica, and Sopot, as well as two-parters from Wrocław and Gdańsk.