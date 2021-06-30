President signs bill lowering shopping mall rents

Shopping mall tenants will be offered an 80-percent rent cut when they are partially closed during the lockdown, according to a law signed by President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday.

In the three months following the closure, rents will be reduced by 50 percent, according to the signed law.

The new law also envisages aid for the tourist sector. The validity of Tourist Vouchers, introduced by the state in June 2020 and given to each child, will be extended from one year to two.

The vouchers can be used to pay for accommodation and various organised tourist activities in Poland as a form of state aid to the tourist industry.

The purpose of the so-called Covid act is to “provide support to tourist entrepreneurs and citizens who find themselves in a very difficult situation due to the new restrictions imposed due to COVID-19,” read a statement on the Polish president’s official website Prezydent.pl.