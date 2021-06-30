Paramedics hold protests across Poland

On Wednesday, the Polish National Union of the State Medical Rescue Service organised demonstrations in several major cities across the country, among others in Warsaw, Katowice, Kraków, Wrocław and Olsztyn.

Paramedics are demanding an amendment to the Act on the State Medical Rescue Service, which was signed by President Duda earlier in June, and an increase in salaries.

The protests are connected with the so-called labour factor in accordance with which the minimum wage is to be determined. Rescuers fear a drop in wages after the loss of the “rescue” allowance, which currently is to be paid by the end of June.

A meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Health is planned following the protest. If the talks do not bring the expected results, the paramedics will prepare a nationwide protest, whereby employees will not attend their places of work.

On Monday, the Health Minister, Adam Niedzielski, said that there is an ongoing dialogue with various representatives of medical groups. He recalled that the minimum wage increase has been moved forward by half a year.