Poland’s president tops trust ranking poll

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

President Andrzej Duda continues to be the country’s most trusted politician, ahead of the prime minister and the leader of the grassroots movement Poland 2050, a new poll has found.

In June, 45 percent of Poles trusted Duda (up by 1 percentage point from May), while at the same time 37 percent of Poles distrusted him, according to the CBOS survey published on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Szymon Holownia, a former TV star and the leader of Polska 2050 came second in the ranking on par, with 41 percent trusting them, while 42 and 27 percent of the respondents voiced their distrust in them, respectively.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, was still the most mistrusted politician, with 52 percent giving him the thumbs down.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister and leader of a ruling coalition party Solidary Poland, followed up with 45 percent of respondents distrusting him.

The survey was conducted on June 7-17 on a sample of 1,201 people.