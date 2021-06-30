PiS official confirms Morawiecki as candidate for party’s dep leader

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be put forward as a candidate for a deputy leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), the party’s caucus head has confirmed.

The ruling conservative party’s Political Council will convene on Sunday to elect its new deputy leaders, a day after PiS’s congress elects the party leader. It is widely expected Jaroslaw Kaczynski will continue in this role.

“There will be such a candidacy at the Political Council,” Ryszard Terlecki told reporters on Wednesday when asked about Morawiecki.

“He will certainly be elected if everything goes according to the plan,” he added.

The PiS congress was initially planned for last autumn, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is often regarded as Poland’s de-facto leader, has held the PiS leadership since 2003. Kaczynski, 72, has said on numerous occasions that if he is elected for yet another term of office, it will be his last.