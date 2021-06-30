Polish PM hails potential of Three Seas Initiative

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has pointed out that the 12 countries of Three Seas region account for 29 percent of the EU’s area and almost 19 percent of its GDP.

“The strength of this region is therefore significant both in terms of demography, culture and economy,” Morawiecki told the 2nd Three Seas Initiative Forum of Regions in Lublin, eastern Poland on Wednesday.

According to him, the Three Seas countries share not only a common historical experience, but also a geopolitical location, which requires greater sensitivity to security issues, including energy security.

Morawiecki said that the establishment of the economic network within the Three Seas Initiative – a project to enhance infrastructure between the countries lying between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas – opens a new stage of partnership between local governments in the region.

“I believe that we have another chapter of cooperation to develop transport, energy and digital infrastructure ahead of us… where we need strong coordination also at the level of local authorities,” he said.

He added that in recent years, the Three Seas countries have been among the fastest developing EU countries, with Poland, whose average GDP growth rate in 2004-2019 was 5.3 percent, being the leader.

“We have been the driver of the European economic growth… it is worth systematising these positive trends by creating a sustainable development model of Central Europe,” Morawiecki said.