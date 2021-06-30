Energy transformation has key importance for Poland: President Duda

“The work of the Council for Environment, Energy and Natural Resources, which will deal with the issues of the country’s energy transformation, will be of key importance for Poland,” President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the Council.

Andrzej Duda noted that the newly appointed Council is an expert body in which issues related to the energy transformation of Poland will be discussed.

“Energy transformation is the goal that we have set for ourselves and which we want to implement,” he pointed out, stressing that “the country’s energy strategy for the next decades is planned, within which we are to acquire a completely new source of energy – nuclear energy.”

The President emphasised, the strategy includes “a huge increase in the share of energy from renewable sources in the Polish energy mix.”

Andrzej Duda also stressed that gas-based energy “will be of a temporary nature” and will be consistently replaced by nuclear energy in the future.

He also emphasised that in the context of the energy transformation, forest management is extremely important, adding that it is necessary to ensure consistent afforestation of the country’s terrain.