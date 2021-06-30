Poland reports 104 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 16 deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 26 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 924 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 985 recorded the day prior, including 153 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,061 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 74,745 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,651,787 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 28,888,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 13,034,402 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.