Ignorance or a cynical game: dep FM on Israeli claims

“Poland is the first and proportionately the greatest victim of World War II – from German aggression against our country,” Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, deputy Foreign Minister, emphasised in an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP, adding that the country “has no grounds at the moment for paying any compensation for this aggression because it was its victim.”

Last week Poland’s lower house of parliament passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property. According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by Polish Constitutional Tribunal 6 years ago. The provisions are primarily to block wild property restitution.

The bill caused tension between Poland and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labeled it a “disgrace” and stressed that it would harm Polish-Israeli relations. A statement from the Israeli foreign ministry said the legislation could affect up to 90 pct of property restitution requests from Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

In an interview with TVP Info, Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk noted that “these unacceptable statements… encountered our strong reaction expressed on many levels,” adding that “in this matter there is either ignorance or a pragmatic, cynical game for the purposes of [Israeli] elections.”

The deputy head of the MFA pointed out that “the matter is based on ignorance of what the discussion is about,” arguing that “the subject of heirless property, which this law does not apply to at all, is being raised.”

He emphasised that it would still be possible to file claims on the civil path, but that it would not be possible to abuse the legal system “by fraudsters who abuse the memory of the victims.”

