Health of Polish minority leader in Belarusian prison deteriorates

The health of Andżelika Borys, a leader of the Polish minority in Belarus detained by the Minsk regime, has worsened, according to Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, the head of the independent TV channel Belsat, supported by the Polish public broadcaster TVP.

“There has been concerning news from Andżelika Borys, especially with regard to her health,” Ms Romaszewska-Guzy wrote on social media.

Andżelika Borys is a leader of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB) based in the city of Grodno, the largest Polish community organisation in Belarus, not recognised by the authorities in Minsk.

“According to my information… Andżelika finally agreed to depart for Poland, but the Belarusian authorities have suspended the move in a bid to blackmail Andrzej Poczobut,” Ms Romaszewska-Guzy added. Mr Poczobut is another ZPB leader detained by the Alexander Lukashenko regime.

The head of Belsat reported that Ms Borys’ health deteriorated after being moved to a remand centre in Zhodzina near Minsk.

The relations between Warsaw and Minsk chilled after the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, started to use anti-Polish rhetoric amid domestic protests against last August’s presidential election that Mr Lukashenko claims he won, but the opposition say was rigged.

Belarus has been gripped by months of nationwide protests against his rule, but the regime has responded with violence and persecution.

In March, Mr Lukashenko’s regime detained Ms Borys, Mr Poczobut and three other activists of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), who have since left for Poland on condition that they will never return to Belarus. According to informal reports, both activists have so far refused to leave the country.

The Belarusian head of state has accused the ZPB leaders of inciting “national hatred” due to their commemoration of Polish WWII underground fighters, some of whom Minsk considers criminals.

The arrests triggered a strong response from Warsaw, which was backed by the EU and the US.