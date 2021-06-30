COVID-19: 104 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 104 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,912 including 153,104 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,047 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 16 new fatalities, of which 3 were due to COVID-19 alone and 13 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,021.

According to the ministry, 74,745 people are quarantined and 2,651,787 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,104 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 28,888,753 people have been vaccinated, including 16,788,252 with the first dose and 13,034,402 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 153 out of 1,061 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 182,599,041 coronavirus cases, 3,954,130 deaths and 167,213,880 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,527,493, India has the second most with 30,362,848 cases and Brazil third with 18,513,305.