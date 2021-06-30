Two Polish satellites to be launched into space

LauncherOne, a rocket owned by Virgin Orbit, will launch two satellites from the SatRevolution company based in Wrocław, south-western Poland, as part of its second-ever full flight on Wednesday. President Andrzej Duda sent a special congratulatory letter, which will be read out by the Consul General of Poland in Los Angeles, Jarosław Łasiński.

The rocket launch as part of the “Tubular Bells: Part One” mission is scheduled for 18.00 Polish time. The rocket will take off from a specially adapted Boeing 747-400 called “Cosmic Girl”, which will depart from the airport in California’s Mojave Desert in western US. LauncherOne will be launched from a height of about 11 km above the Pacific Ocean. From there, it will take around 60 minutes for the rocket to reach orbit.

If the mission is successful, it will be only the third flight of this rocket and the second to be completed. The Polish company SatRevolution, which as part of the mission will send two satellites with Earth imaging cameras – STORK-4 and STORK-5 to low Earth orbit – will be the first commercial customer of Virgin Orbit, a company owned by British billionaire Richard Branson.

Earlier in January, LauncherOne launched NASA’s nano satellites into orbit. Virgin is considering launching similar missions in Poland from 2024.

Bartosz Lanc, from SatRevolution’s marketing team emphasised that Wednesday’s event will be a breakthrough for the company, the Polish space industry, and for Virgin, one of the players in the space race between giant companies, which is just starting the process of launching small satellites.

“This is a very important event for us, because these two satellites will be the beginning of the construction of a whole constellation of Earth observation satellites. Later this year we plan to launch 14 such devices, next – 60, and by 2026 we want to send 1500” Mr Lanc said.







He added that the company intends to build a nanosatellites factory near Wrocław next year. and noted that the company is the only Polish company and one of 12 in the world providing satellite imaging services.

The photos taken by the satellites of the Polish company – which has placed three devices in space since 2019 – will be used, among others by the authorities of Wrocław and American farmers to monitor and analyse the condition of their farms and plantations. Ultimately, the company also wants to cooperate with the military and energy industries around the world.

“We are starting to compete with the big players – thanks to the cooperation with Virgin, the world will know about us,” Mr Lanc said.

The result of these advances and competition between companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin (belonging to the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos) or Orbital ATK (the military concern Northrop Grumman), is the constantly falling price of taking loads into space. The price of carrying a kilogram of cargo has fallen by almost 90 percent in the last two decades to about 2,700 dollars.

The Virgin Orbit launch pad offers additional opportunities in this area for smaller countries and players, because the launch of a rocket carried by an aeroplane is sufficient, in theory, from any airport. The risk of weather complications is also lower.

SatRevolution also plans to send the satellite to orbit around Mars and the Moon. The original plan scheduled the launch of the mission to Mars as early as 2022, but due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, it was temporarily postponed.