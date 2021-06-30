Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Poles apply for passports

Despite the new, more dangerous and ever faster spreading mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Poles are rushing to get passports entitling them to travel outside the Schengen Area, daily “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) reported on Wednesday.

According to the data of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, quoted by “DGP”, in June 2021 almost 150,500 people got their passports renewed. “This is three times more than in June last year and the most since March 2020, when the pandemic began in Poland,” the newspaper noted.

“On the other hand, it is still not as much as in the pre-pandemic times. In June 2019, almost 196,000 were issued, and in May 2019, almost 228,000,” the daily wrote.

Due to increased traffic in provincial offices, the Ministry of Internal Affairs ordered provincial governors to extend their working hours. “According to the Ministry of Interior and Administration, passport applications can also be submitted on Saturdays,” the article in “DGP” reads.

“The number of documents issued may suggest that at least some of the applicants are planning holidays outside the Schengen Area. That would mean that they are not particularly worried about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is beginning to spread across Europe and which may be the main cause of the fourth wave of infections. Most of the people who leave our country are most likely vaccinated. That is why the Polish authorities intend to stick to the current strategy,” the newspaper wrote.

“DGP” recalled that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has already been detected in 85 countries. According to experts, in early autumn it may become the dominant variant of the coronavirus in Europe. The UK has already accelerated their vaccination program to fight the spread of the variant.