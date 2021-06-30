COVID-19: President decorates those fighting pandemic

President Andrzej Duda presented distinctions to people engaged in fighting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. “Poland would like to thank you for your extraordinary service to the Republic of Poland and to patients,” he stressed.

Admission limits to specialist doctors lifted from Jul 1: PM

“From July 1, we are lifting all admission limits to specialist doctors,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced at a press conference on…

see more

“I am honored to thank you on behalf of the Republic of Poland… for the extraordinary service for the Republic of Poland and for patients,” the President said during a ceremony decorating those fighting the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for the way you are and how you approach your commitments – to serve other people, to serve and implement science,” he added.

As the President emphasised, the decorated persons often risked their health and life to help those in need.

“It is hard for those who do not carry out this service on a daily basis to imagine, but there are some who do not hesitate to go to [work at] hospital at the most difficult times,” the President stressed.

“Thank you with all my heart that you did not retreat, that you were there until the last moment,” Andrzej Duda said.

“May these decorations be a reminder of the most difficult time, which will never happen again,” he concluded.