Poland, Estonia alarmed by Russia’s military presence in Ukraine, FM says

The Polish and Estonian foreign ministers Zbigniew Rau and Eva-Maria Liimets have expressed their concern over Russia’s military presence on Ukraine’s borders. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, there are tens of thousands of Russian troops stationed on the border with Ukraine.

Russian FM spokesperson accuses Czech Republic of hostility towards Moscow

see more

“We are disturbed by Russia’s military presence in eastern Ukraine as well as by the presence of Russian troops on Ukrainian borders,” Mr Rau told a press conference after a meeting with his Estonian on Tuesday.

“Admittedly, most of the troops have been withdrawn but military equipment has been left there,” Mr Rau continued.

The minister added that Polish-Estonian relations were very close, and that the two countries enjoyed partnership in the EU and Nato.

“Poland’s and Estonia’s trade has increased more than fourfold since the day the two countries joined the EU. And we believe this is not the end,” Mr Rau said.







Ms Liimets stressed that this year marks the centenary of establishing diplomatic relations between Poland and Estonia and the 30th anniversary of their re-establishment.

“Over those years we have developed outstanding relations between the countries. Poland and Estonia think similarly in many fields and want cooperation, mutual as well as in international forums and multilateral organisations,” she said.