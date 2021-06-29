New coronavirus variants are cause for concern says minister

"We must now concentrate on vaccinating as many people as possible,” said the minister.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s deputy health has warned the public to keep wearing masks and observe social distancing owing to concerns over new Covid variants.

“On the one hand, I’m glad that we now have fewer infections, but on the other hand I’m worried,” Waldemar Kraska told PAP after a meeting on Tuesday of the genome and SARS-CoV-2 mutation research team.

“I’m worried because people believe that there is no pandemic anymore and there is no need to be careful,” he continued. “I see people are not inclined to wear a mask, observe distancing, or finally the most important thing – to vaccinate. This is forgotten, and this is the ‘ABC’, which we should continue to obey. Unfortunately, this may have a negative effect.”

Kraska added that now the main focus should be on vaccinating as many people as possible.

“We must now concentrate on vaccinating as many people as possible,” said the minister. “We take into account the increase in the incidence, but its scale is not fully predictable today. The example of Great Britain proves this conclusively.”

But if there is another wave, less people will need to be hospitalised or become seriously ill, the minister added.

At the same time, he admitted that the new variants of the virus, such as the Delta, are now a cause for concern.

So far, the Delta variant has been detected in about 100 patients in Poland. Delta outbreaks are scattered, but are being monitored by the Department of Health.