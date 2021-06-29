Poland, Estonia alarmed by Russia’s military presence in Ukraine, FM says

"We are disturbed by Russia's military presence in eastern Ukraine as well as by the presence of Russian troops on Ukrainian borders," Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a press conference after a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets on Tuesday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Polish and Estonian foreign ministers have expressed their concern over Russia’s military presence on Ukraine’s borders.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, there are tens of thousands of Russian troops stationed on the border with Ukraine.

“Admittedly, most of them (troops – PAP) have been withdrawn but military equipment has been left there,” Rau continued.

Rau added that Polish-Estonian relations were very close, and that the two countries enjoyed partnership in the EU and Nato.

“Poland’s and Estonia’s trade has increased more than fourfold since the day the two countries joined the EU. And we believe this is not the end,” Rau said.