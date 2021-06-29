Tennis: Hubert Hurkacz easily advances to second round of Wimbledon

Hubert Hurkacz, seeded with number 14, advanced to the second round of Wimbledon. The Pole defeated Italian player Lorenzo Musetti in three sets 6:4, 7:6 (7:5), 6:1. In the second round he will face the winner of the match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Marcos Giros.

Tennis: Świątek sees off Hsieh to take her maiden Wimbledon victory

see more

Hubert Hurkacz reached the third round the furthest in Wimbledon in 2019. His first rival on the way to improving the score was Musetti. So far, both players have faced each other once, where the Italian player was better.

Less than two months after the defeat in Rome, there was an opportunity for a rematch at Wimbledon courts. Both tennis players started off by easily winning their own serve. Musetti had problems at first with keeping the pass. Hurkacz had the opportunity to outplay him, but did not use it. However, soon with the score 5: 4, the Pole took the lead 40: 0 at the Italian’s service and lost only one ball. The first set was won by the Pole.

In the second set, Hurkacz was having trouble from the very beginning. Fortunately, he defended four breakpoints at 0:0. Then it was game after game, all the way to the tie-break. In the final game, the Italian made more mistakes. Hurkacz was already leading 6:3, but lost two more balls. Musetti, who made his debut in the Grand Slam tournament on grass, did not manage to break the Pole again and it was Poland’s representative who could enjoy the two-set lead.

The third set was the show of the front-runner of the game. Hurkacz started with two breaks. The rest was supposed to be a formality. And it was. Musetti only won a single game. After less than two hours, the Pole won 3:0. In the next round, the Polish player will face the winner of the match between Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and Marcos Giron representing the US.